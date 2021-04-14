Nature Fresh Farms introduces new imperfect produce program

With the goal of reducing food waste, Nature Fresh Farms has created a loss-conscious program focusing on selling imperfect produce that there would normally not be a market for.

The Waste Me Nots program was created to leverage the company's tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers that do not meet the criteria of its Quality Control team.

Some produce grows to be naturally bent or smaller in size and although unique in these areas, the vegetables still have the same nutritional value and flavor as their counterparts.

Nature Fresh Farms wants to put this produce in the spotlight to create an opportunity to fight waste and to give shoppers further access to nutritious foods.

"We believe it is important to ensure that nutritious and delicious produce does not go to waste," Ray Wowryk, Director of Business Development said.

"By creating this program, we are helping our retailers with a ready-made waste reduction alternative."

Since volumes of this type of product aren't predictable, the program cannot be guaranteed to supply specific quantities and depends on the product that is grown; however, making the most of all the produce grown outweighs the unpredictability.

“Sustainability is at the center of everything we do at Nature Fresh Farms. Not only does this encompass our packaging and growing processes but also that the food we grow gets utilized completely,” Matt Quiring, Director of Sales said.

“The Waste Me Nots program helps us to reduce waste while allowing us to better service the price-focused shoppers looking for quality tasting products at a discounted price and let our retail partners bring in some incremental sales to the category.”

Nature Fresh Farms wants to bring more cost-effective options to its consumers and bring the focus back to the taste and freshness of the produce, not solely the look of it.