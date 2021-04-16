PMA and United Fresh to hold member vote on merger plans

The Boards of Directors of the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) and United Fresh Produce Association (United Fresh) will each host a member vote-seeking consent in support of the proposed merger between the two leading U.S. produce organizations.

The resolution was unanimously approved on March 29, 2021 by the Board of Directors for PMA and United Fresh to combine and form a new association serving the global produce and floral industry.

On Tuesday, May 11, each association will host a Zoom call with its members. The meetings will be open to current company members of PMA and United Fresh, and each member company will be entitled to one vote by its authorized representative.

Members will be asked to submit a proxy vote by email indicating whether they consent to the resolution. Member companies who belong to both associations will need to cast a vote per association.

PMA and United Fresh say the new association will combine their resources and expertise to enhance member services, increase advocacy before government and the public, help members grow their businesses and drive consumption of fresh produce and demand for floral products as a vital cornerstone of public health.

The two associations will continue to operate as independent organizations through 2021, with the new association to be launched Jan. 1, 2022.

The new association will be led jointly by Burns and Stenzel as Co-CEOs throughout 2022. After that time, Burns will become the sole CEO.