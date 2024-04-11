Press Release (National Mango Board)

Mango Market News Summary – Mexico, Guatemala and Nicaragua

Mango volume shipped on week ending 04/06/2024 was approximately 2,331,542 boxes for a total of 16,396,877 boxes for the season.

This week volume is about 8% lower than what was shipped the previous week.

There are currently TWO main mango varieties shipped to the US market: Tommy Atkins (55%) and Ataulfo/Honey (39%). There are also limited supply of Haden, Keitt, Manila and Thai.

Future volume: Overall mango volume shipped from week 15 (04/13/2024) to week 20 (05/18/2024) is expected to be about 2% higher YOY, with arrivals expected from week 16 to 21. The 2024 Mexican season is expected to be about 2% higher YOY. The 2024 Guatemalan season is expected to be about 14% higher YOY. Nicaraguan season is expected to be about 0.5% higher YOY. See page 2 for total and weekly volumes and pages 4, 7 and 9 for individual country volume.

Mexico Crop Information – on week ending 04/06/2024 - Pages 3 - 5

Volume shipped from Mexico was approximately 1,831,270 boxes for a total of 15,151,464 boxes for the season. This week volume is 18% lower than what was shipped the previous week.

boxes for a total of boxes for the season. During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 2,438,983 boxes for a total of 16,026,016 boxes.

Guatemala Crop Information - on week ending 04/06/2024 - Pages 6 - 7

Volume shipped from Guatemala was approximately 443,472 boxes for a total of 1,028,830 boxes for the season. This week volume is 57% higher than what was shipped the previous week.

boxes for a total of boxes for the season. During the same week last year, volume shipped from Guatemala was 562,063 boxes for a total of 1,521,708 boxes.

Nicaragua Crop Information – on week ending 04/06/2024 - Pages 8 - 9

Volume shipped from Nicaragua was approximately 56,800 boxes for a total of 216,800 boxes for the season. This week volume is 151% higher than what was shipped the previous week.

boxes for a total of boxes for the season. During the same week last year, volume shipped from Nicaragua was 44,800 boxes for a total of 387,449 boxes.

