Tommy Atkins leads mango shipments to the US

The National Mango Board's (NMB) report for week 23 on mango shipments to the United States details that the volume shipped by Mexico, ending June 8, was approximately 3,433,104 boxes (4 kg).

During the same week last year, the volume was 4,067,864.

Currently, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit, and Southern Sinaloa are harvesting and/or packing mangos in Mexico.

The main mango varieties shipped to the U.S. market were Tommy Atkins (49%) and Ataulfo (29%). There is also limited supply of Kent, Haden and Mallika.

The NMB detailed that the volume of mangoes to be shipped between week 24 (June 15) and week 29 (July 20), will be approximately 3% higher than last year, with expected arrivals for weeks 25 through 30.