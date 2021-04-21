Honeyglow pineapple relaunched by Del Monte Fresh Produce

Del Monte Fresh Produce has announced the relaunch of its Honeyglow pineapple, further showcasing the brand’s range and diverse product line in the pineapple space.

As one of the newest members of Fresh Del Monte’s pineapple line, Honeyglow pineapple boasts unmatched sweet flavors, the company says.

Honeyglow pineapples are left to mature naturally on the plant for a few precious extra days, which ensures a riper and sweeter product.

The pineapples are then hand-selected to ensure a high shell color, delighting consumers who associate ripe, premium pineapples with a bright, golden shell.

“We are excited to reintroduce Honeyglow pineapples to consumers,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President Marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte.

“We look forward to sharing the Honeyglow pineapple’s unmatched, sweet taste with consumers and are confident that this product will further reinforce Fresh Del Monte’s commitment to product innovation and quality.”

The pineapple will be available at various retailers throughout the United States and Canada.

Del Monte earlier this week announced the expansion of its organic fresh-cut fruit production in North America, specifically in the U.S. and Canada.

Earlier this month, it announced a restructuring of the North American organization, naming Jesus Rodriguez as the new Senior Vice President of Sales and Ziad Nabulsi as Senior Vice President of Operations.