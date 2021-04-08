Del Monte restructures divisions and names new senior vice presidents

Fresh Del Monte has announced a restructuring of the North American organization, naming Jesus Rodriguez as the new Senior Vice President of Sales and Ziad Nabulsi as Senior Vice President of Operations.

This action follows the departure of former Senior Vice President, Annunciata (Nucci) Cerioli and the coming retirement of Dave Russel, Vice President of Sales who will remain at Fresh Del Monte through the end of this year.

Over the coming weeks, Dave will work closely with Jesus to ensure a smooth transition of sales activities, according to the press release.

Both Jesus and Ziad will oversee and work collaboratively to address the needs of the company and its customers in the North America region.

The sales division will concentrate on sales-related activities, including product management, customer relationships and marketing.

The operations division under Ziad will be focusing on operations strategy, procurement, quality assurance, engineering, Del project management, transportation and logistics

"We thank Nucci for her contributions during her time with the company and wish her all the best in her future endeavors," Youssef Zakharia, President and Chief Operating Officer said.

"We also look forward to the focused attention Jesus, Ziad and Dave will bring as we continue to move forward on our short-term goals and longer-term strategic initiatives."