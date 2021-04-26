Mexico: Sinaloa mango season threatened by water shortages

A lack of irrigation water for mango orchards in Mexico's Sinaloa region is creating challenges for the season, according to the Director of the Municipal Committee of the CNC, Rogelio Padilla Salcido.

People are doing what they can and even carrying water to the orchards because the wells are dry, he said.

Padilla told El Sol de Mazatlán: "One of the effects caused by the lack of water is that the mango that manages to stay on the tree doesn't grow enough and the quality is lower."

"If there is no water, the fruit that is saved doesn't grow, it remains small which causes the fruit not to have the best quality for export and it gets sold cheaply later," he said.

The only thing that can save the Mexican mango season is that if the rains arrive early. Mango is the main crop in the regions of southern Sinaloa, by the number of hectares planted and the second in production value.

Volumes exported to the U.S. continue to grow and as indicated in the latest National Mango Board report, it is estimated that the volume to be shipped during week 15 to week 22 will be 11 percent higher year-on-year

According to the organization, the 2021 Mexican mango season is projected to be approximately eight percent more than last year.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Guatemalan mango season is expected to be 36 percent larger than the previous year.

Regarding the 2020 season, due to Covid-19, it had approximately 20 percent fewer shipments compared to the average volume sent in previous years.

In Escuinapa, there are 13,000 hectares for producing mangoes with different varieties such as Haden, Tommy, Ataulfo, Kent and Keitt.

Mango production each season provides approximately 10,000 jobs on average each year.