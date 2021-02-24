Mangoes: Strong shipments to U.S. expected over coming weeks

Strong mango shipments expected to U.S. over coming weeks
The total volume of mangoes shipped to the U.S. over the next two months is expected to be 37 percent higher year-on-year, according to the National Mango Board.
The 2020—2021 Peruvian season is projected to be about 6 percent lower year-on-year. However, two other key origins are expecting increases.
The 2021 Mexican season (up to week 23— 6/12/2021) is projected to be about 15 percent higher year-on-year.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Guatemalan season is projected to be about 40 percent higher year-on-year.
Peru and Mexico (Chiapas, Oaxaca & Michoacán) are currently harvesting and packing, while Guatemala is getting ready to start its season.
There are currently two main mango varieties available in the market: Kent (75 percent) and Ataulfo/Honey (17 percent). There are also limited supplies of Tommy Atkins and Haden.