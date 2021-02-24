Mangoes: Strong shipments to U.S. expected over coming weeks

Strong mango shipments expected to U.S. over coming weeks

February 24 , 2021

The total volume of mangoes shipped to the U.S. over the next two months is expected to be 37 percent higher year-on-year, according to the National Mango Board.

Peru and Mexico (Chiapas, Oaxaca & Michoacán) are currently harvesting and packing, while Guatemala is getting ready to start its season.

There are currently two main mango varieties available in the market: Kent (75 percent) and Ataulfo/Honey (17 percent). There are also limited supplies of Tommy Atkins and Haden.

