Mangoes: Strong shipments to U.S. expected over coming weeks

The total volume of mangoes shipped to the U.S. over the next two months is expected to be 37 percent higher year-on-year, according to the National Mango Board.

The 2020—2021 Peruvian season is projected to be about 6 percent lower year-on-year. However, two other key origins are expecting increases.

The 2021 Mexican season (up to week 23— 6/12/2021) is projected to be about 15 percent higher year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Guatemalan season is projected to be about 40 percent higher year-on-year.

Peru and Mexico (Chiapas, Oaxaca & Michoacán) are currently harvesting and packing, while Guatemala is getting ready to start its season.

There are currently two main mango varieties available in the market: Kent (75 percent) and Ataulfo/Honey (17 percent). There are also limited supplies of Tommy Atkins and Haden.