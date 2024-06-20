June 20 , 2024

With a privileged position to export to the Northern Hemisphere and a great market window that allows it to dominate the grape market, Peru continues to build its reputation as an agricultural powerhouse. Fluctuante CEO David Sandoval analyzed the Peruvian table grape season in a recent webinar.

Fluctuante is a Peruvian intelligence firm focusing on agricultural, fisheries, mining, and textile data.

“We have more than 56 varieties in Peru, but Sweet Globe led exports this season. This variety is not only consumed fresh but also dehydrated, and as jelly, juices, and others," Sandoval said.

He indicated that, in 2023, world grape production was led mainly by China, followed by India and Turkey. Peru holds the 9th place, surpassing Chile.

As for main markets, the U.S. continues to be the top destination for table grapes, the executive stated. Chilean grapes account for 40% of the United States’ grape imports, while Peru holds the second spot with 32%.

As for the European market, Sandoval said that South Africa is the top grape supplier with a 20% share. The nation is followed by Italy with 19%, Spain with 12%, and finally Peru with 9%. The remaining 40% is made up of other countries.

The Peruvian industry

Grape production area in Peru has remained at approximately 49,421 acres, Sandoval said, with a slight 12% increase during the 2023-24 season.

Ica and Piura continue to lead production, despite seeing a 2% decrease in production last season due to unfavorable climatic conditions. Other regions such as Lambayeque, La Libertad, Ancash, and Lima also produce table grapes.

Regarding varieties, white cultivars currently represent 54% of overall production. Red seedless grapes account for 25%, and black seedless grapes account for 5%.

"There is an upward trend in white varieties, while red varieties are losing presence. A 22% was led by Sweet Globe, then we have 16% with Red Globe, then Autumn Crisp with 14% representation, and finally 7% with Allison," Sandoval said.

With a global view of the sector, he commented that "we can conclude that 75% of the production areas in the 2023-2024 campaign belong to licensed grapes, versus 25% of traditional varieties".

He added that the average price of grapes was US$3.09 per kilogram, which represents a 17% increase compared to the previous season.

"A little over 62 million boxes were exported in 8.20-kilogram boxes. The main market was the United States, with a 46% share, and with the main variety being Sweet Globe, with a 23% representation".

He concluded that the concentration of Peruvian grape shipments was earlier than in the previous season, "starting strongly in week 42 and began to decline in week 3 of this year".

