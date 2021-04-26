U.S. Customs find $4.4M of meth hidden in cucumber shipment

U.S. Customs authorities intercepted a shipment of $4.4 million worth of methamphetamine that was hidden inside 114 packages of cucumber pickles.

US Customs and Border Protection said that the alleged attempt to smuggle narcotics was foiled on April 17 by officers manning the border crossing at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, which spans the Rio Grande river between Tamaulipas in Mexico and Pharr in Texas.

‘This substantial quantity of hard narcotics will not make its final destination in the United States,’ said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzaldua.

The South Texas division of CBP tweeted a photo showing the stash of drugs, calling it ‘funny pickles.’

In total, the tractor-trailer that was intercepted was carrying 217 total pounds of suspected contraband, according to CBP.

This is the second time this month that suspected narcotics were found inside a package that appeared to be food.

Transportation Security Administration screeners at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston detected what authorities alleged to be crystal meth wrapped inside a breakfast burrito.