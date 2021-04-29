Greenyard Fresh UK to collaborate more closely with Produce Logistics

Greenyard Fresh UK and logistics and fresh produce packing specialists, Produce Logistics, have signed an agreement which launches a closer collaboration between the two companies.

Produce Logistics are now operating directly from the Greenyard Fresh UK distribution center, and benefit from Greenyard ripening and packing products on their behalf.

The collaboration is not new; both companies based in the south Lincolnshire town of Spalding have worked together closely for many years. As this collaboration has worked so well, they took the opportunity to further cement their relationship with this formal agreement.

The new agreement underlines the importance of a company like Greenyard Fresh UK, providing to partners highly efficient specialized ripening and packing resources. This ensures UK customers also benefit from receiving their fresh produce, expertly packed in the tightly controlled conditions of Greenyard’s state-of-the-art packhouse facility.

The whole operation is more efficient, meaning the customer can have even more confidence in the quality of the produce.

Bill Mathieson, Managing Director of Greenyard Fresh UK agrees: “This is a great opportunity to collaborate and benefit from the respective scale and efficiency this arrangement will bring to our operations. As a result, this will allow us to continue to support our key customers with great service, quality and value.”

A spokesperson for Produce Logistics added: “We see this as a great way to collaborate operationally to help achieve sustainability and meet our customers’ expectations.”