Oppy to launch California avocados through Eco Farms partnership

Oppy has announced that it is bringing California avocados to the market for the first time, through its partnership with Eco Farms.

The company acquired a 65 percent stake in Eco Farms last spring and will offer the avocados under the new Eco Farms label.

Both organic and conventional fruit from growing regions such as Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru as well as California will be offered.

Along with further development and support of the partnership, Oppy has promoted 16-year sales veteran Mark Smith to director of sales and strategy for Eco Farms.

By building a unified Oppy-Eco Farms sales team, "We are creating a hybrid model that blends the best in each company's sales approach," said Smith.

"I am honored to be in this new role powered by the acute expertise of Eco Farms and fueled by Oppy's vast distribution network and extensive access to the market. We really have a winning combination."

With the Mexican crop still shipping significant volumes but expected to decrease in June and July, the team is looking toward the peak window for California avocados from May through August.

Volume and harvesting have been steadily increasing with great quality and steady supplies expected to continue throughout spring and well into summer, according to Eco Farms sales director Gahl Crane.