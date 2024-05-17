Shiploads of Western Australian avocados arrive in India

Press Release, Government of Western Australia

MAY 17 - The Cook Government is celebrating the arrival of Western Australian avocados in India and supporting the new export market to grow.

More than 320 tonnes of Western Australian avocados, valued at over $1.6 million, have now been exported to India via sea freight, with most supplies coming from Delroy Orchards, in the Southern Forests region.

The first commercial shipment arrived late last year after the removal of a 30 per cent tariff on Australian Hass avocados, as part of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.

Fruit from Delroy Orchards is currently packed in Donnybrook and there are plans to expand the packing operation to a new facility in Waroona, which will support local jobs.

Appetite for Western Australian avocados continues to grow with increasing demand in India, the Middle East and across Asia.

Western Australian avocados are highly sought after because of their appearance, flavour, creamy texture and high quality.

Avocados are Western Australia's highest value fruit industry, reaching record production of 65,000 tonnes in 2023-24, with supplies building as orchards at Gingin, Carabooda, Busselton, Manjimup and Pemberton come to full maturity in the next five years.

This week the Cook Government is supporting a trade promotion in India where the State's home-grown avocados are being showcased.

The launch of Australian Avocados in India is being led by Avocados Australia and the Australian Government, with the support of the WA Government and follows successful trial shipments by Western Australian growers and exporters.

The nine-day initiative will be exhibiting the popular fruit at trade events in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, while a concurrent study tour will help open the door to potential new trade relationships for Western Australian businesses.

Comments attributed to Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis:

"We are working hard alongside industry to establish WA as the go-to international avocado exporter.

"Initiatives such as international trade promotions and missions showcasing our State's premium produce helps to capture invaluable new customers and helps Western Australian farmers to flourish.

"An increased demand for our agricultural products overseas means more local jobs and stronger regional economies."

Comments attributed to Jane Kelsbie Warren-Blackwood MLA:

"I congratulate Delroy Orchards on their success and for blazing the trail for exports of high-quality Western Australia avocados to India.

"Western Australia avocados are the best in the world, and I am keen to help the hardworking producers in my electorate capitalise on new market opportunities and to diversify Western Australia's economy."

Comments attributed to Robyn Clarke Murray-Wellington MLA:

"I look forward to seeing the export market for Western Australia avocados continuing to grow and the flow- on employment benefits for Waroona.

"I am proud to be part of a Government that supports our primary industries and prioritises job creation."

