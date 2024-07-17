First South African avocados shipped to Japan

July 17 , 2024
This week, South Africa exported its first avocado container to Japan, a result of a mutual agreement signed earlier this year to expand trade between both nations and a milestone for the SA avocado industry.

The shipment departed from Durban, the largest city in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

The KwaZulu-Natal province is one of the emerging avocado regions in South Africa, with the industry expanding due to growing global demand.

The ban on the export of Hass avocados from South Africa to Japan was lifted, effective Nov. 30 2023. The protocol for avocado shipment to Japan requires a cold treatment of 2°C for 19 days. 

The South African avocado industry has fully focused on opening roads in the East this year.

South Africa became the third African nation to export avocados to China after signing a deal at the Brics summit. The country's fruit arrived in India via airfreight earlier this year, and sea shipments are expected to follow.

South Africa’s avocado exports primarily go to Europe, the Middle East, and other Southern African countries.

