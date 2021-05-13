Peruvian table grape exports grew significantly despite worker strikes

Peruvian table grape exports reached over 57.3 million boxes (8.2 kilograms each), showing an increase of 17 percent compared to the 48.9 million boxes shipped year-on-year.

Fifty table grape varieties were exported from 133 companies last season according to information reported by the Association of Producers and Exporters of Table Grapes of Peru (Provid), as stated by agraria.pe.

"White seedless grapes came in first place by volume, followed by red seeded grapes, then red seedless grapes and finally black seedless grapes," the association was reported as saying.

It also said that Peruvian table grapes reached 62 markets around the world; the main ones being the U.S. with 41 percent market share, Holland at 14 percent, followed by England with four percent, Canada with 4 percent and other destinations totaling 26 percent.

Provid said during the 2020-21 season, there was a growth of two percent in the certified area, reaching about 20,800 hectares.

"Despite the strikes that occurred at the end of last year in the producing areas, Peru has managed to successfully complete one more table grape exporting season, which means that companies kept the usual jobs and were able to comply with all commitments taken on for the different markets served year after year," Provid was reported as saying.

"We regret the days of the strike, which prevented us from offering additional job growth," the association told the Peruvian news source.