The U.S. and U.K. are the main markets for Peruvian mandarine

January 30 , 2024
During 2023, Peruvian mandarin exports totaled 33,878,377 kilos for a FOB value of US$35,847,910. The figures are relatively similar to the 33,563,070 kilos exported in all of 2022 for US$ 37,235,491, Agraria.pe reports.

According to Agrodata's report, the United Kingdom was the main destination for these shipments in 2023, with purchases totaling US$ 10,186,000.

It was followed by the United States with US$ 7,286,000, Canada with US$ 5,706,000, the Netherlands with US$ 5,361,000, Japan with US$ 2,873,000, Ireland with US$ 1,316,000, and Spain with US$ 427,000.

Among the main exporting companies were Procesadora Laran SAC with sales of US$ 11,720,939, Consorcio de Productores de Fruta SA with US$ 10,583,378, Procesadora Torre Blanca with US$ 2,027,968, Sterling Perú SAC with US$ 1,751,868, Corporación Frutícola de Chincha SAC with US$ 1,264,521 and Agrícola Las Marías SAC with US$ 1,143,403, among others.

