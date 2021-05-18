Limoneira transitions to South American imports as California slows

Limoneira has kicked off its South American lemon imports as the California coastal lemon harvest begins to show signs of slowing.

The transition to the Southern Hemisphere growing season is well underway, including Chile and Argentina where Limoneira has both their own production, as well as growing partners and associate producers.

Currently, volume is up from Chile with "exceptional" quality, the company said.

While total production volume in Argentina is down in general for the industry, total volume for Limoneira is significantly up as young trees and associates’ plantings come to fruition.

“Having a more consistent, fresh supply throughout the summer has helped us build our programs through the Midwest and many other regions,” states, Brett Johnson, Western Sales Director.

Once lemons from the Southern Hemisphere reach the U.S., volume availability is handled throughout the country from Limoneira’s distribution centers in New Jersey, Florida, Texas, as well as all California.

Limoneira says it specializes in “Just in Time” delivery and there are multi packaging opportunities from all of these shipping points.

A partnership with JB Hunt, among other trucking companies, provide regular transportation from the East to the Midwest and South, as well as from the West to other destinations throughout North America.

“Keeping our shipments fresh from California and transitioning to our new Chilean and Argentinian crops allows us to provide the best service and quality to our customers throughout the US and Canada,” says, John Caragliano, Eastern Sale Director.