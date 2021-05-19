Jacobs Farm del Cabo introduces paper-based clamshells

Jacobs Farm del Cabo has introduced a paper-based clamshell as an alternative to single-use plastic clamshells under the company's brand.

The new paperboard pack is projected to reduce the company's plastic waste by half a million pounds this year.

“Plastic reduction is an important part of our broader climate change initiative, ClimateLab, designed to both mitigate our impact and help our farming communities develop the tools needed to face the implications of climate change," Aaron Brookes, Director of Sales and Marketing said.

"The introduction of paper-based clamshells is part of a steady shift toward more sustainable materials.”

The new del Cabo paperboard pack offers a pint pack made with 100 percent recycled paperboard while still providing a clear view of the product inside with a plant-based cellulose window that is certified compostable both commercially and at home.

The company will begin shipping three of its organic tomato varieties in the paperboard pack this spring, including Sugar Plum Grape Tomatoes, Cherry Tomatoes and Heirloom Medley Cherry Tomatoes.

“Consumers are connected, aware, and are demanding real and tangible evidence of social and environmental responsibility. Now that the tension has begun to loosen between packaging sustainability, functionality, and price, we are seeing an acceleration in new product innovation and the promise of greener alternatives," Brookes said.

Along with packaging, the company continues to explore alternatives for traditional plastic mulch used in farming practices.

Its Northern California farms use a flaming process that exposes weed seedlings to high heat, organically ridding the fields of unwanted weeds. A similar and promising steaming process is currently undergoing trials in its California organic basil greenhouses.