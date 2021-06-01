Nature's Pride and Apeel extend range with mangoes

Apeel and Nature’s Pride have introduced Apeel-protected mangoes that last two times longer, on the back of the success of the companies' avocado program.

Mango is Nature’s Pride's second-largest product after avocado. By treating mangoes with plant-based protection, the organisations say they are taking the next step in fighting food waste and increasing the sustainability of fresh food.

Salling Group in Denmark is the first partner to include Apeel mangoes in its range in addition to Apeel avocados.

Apeel's layer of plant-based protection keeps moisture in the fruit longer and slows oxygen entering the fruit. This slows down the rate at which produce spoils, which maintains freshness and quality for longer.

Ready-to-eat mangos protected by Apeel maintain ideal skin appearance and texture for longer on store shelves and the kitchen table. This means that retailers have more opportunities to display and sell these premium fruits, and consumers can purchase with confidence that they will have the time to enjoy it at optimal quality, Nature's Pride said.

Nature's Pride and Apeel have formed a deep partnership to deliver new innovations to market thanks to their shared mission to create a more sustainable food system while delivering an optimal end-consumer experience.

Unlike any other solution, Apeel’s plant-based protection is integrated into the packing process at Nature’s Pride, and the Apeel team is constantly present to ensure quality and performance. Data is registered and processed to enable further process optimization with the aim of better serving customers.

“Thanks to all the insights we gained with Apeel avocados, we could apply the Apeel process to mangoes faster. Expanding the range will allow more retail customers and growers to experience the benefits of Apeel," says Adriëlle Dankier, CCO of Nature’s Pride.

"At Nature’s Pride, we believe in the power of cooperation and connection. Apeel is the perfect example of how we can generate more impact to fight food waste and improve the supply chain together."

“Mango production is widely distributed around the world and particularly concentrated in emerging markets where the fruit is produced by small farmers who find economic opportunity by sending their produce to consumers abroad,” said James Rogers, Founder and CEO of Apeel.

“Since our early work with the Gates Foundation, I have held the belief that if you solve the perishability of mangoes, it’s possible to solve world hunger. Almost ten years since our first field trials with small farmers in Kenya, I’m ecstatic to be introducing Apeel mangoes to the market for the first time through our partnership with Nature’s Pride.

"Apeel mangos will significantly reduce waste throughout the supply chain which strengthens the link between small farmers and developed economies so that we can feed more people and take care of our planet at the same time."

European retailers interested in avocados and mangoes protected by Apeel can contact Nature's Pride. Suppliers of fresh food and retailers interested in Apeel can contact the company via the Apeel website. Use the Apeel store locator to discover supermarkets that sell Apeel products