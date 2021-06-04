Rouge River Farms acquires Magnolia Packing

Rouge River Farms has announced the acquisition of all assets and shares of Magnolia Packing (Magnolia), finalized on June 1.

Grower-packer Magnolia has its home base in Americus, Georgia, and also operations in Florida.

Following the agreement with Rouge River Farms - which farmland and packinghouses in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and Ontario -, Magnolia will continue to operate with its current management and sales staff to ensure a smooth transition to the new ownership.

Outgoing President Taylor Neighbors will remain a vital part of the company as a full-time advisor.

“This is such an exciting opportunity,” said Rouge River Farms President, Robert Reesor who will assume the role of President of Magnolia.

“Not only does the Magnolia green bean packing operation already complement our corn program at Rouge River, but this year we’ll be able to offer a year-round green bean program upon opening our new packinghouse in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley”.

Outgoing President Neighbors added “With 5,000 acres of green beans planted, the new packinghouse will be an important new asset. Combined with the reach of Rouge River and the many talents of their team, big things are on the horizon for Magnolia Packing”.

Produce buyers in the United States and Canada are encouraged to contact Rouge River to hear more about the current season and of the future plans for a full assortment of loose, packaged and value-added Magnolia green beans.