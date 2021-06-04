United Fresh, PMA name senior management team for new association

Several leaders have been named of the future organization that will be a merger of the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) and United Fresh.

Future Co-CEOs, Cathy Burns of PMA and Tom Stenzel of United Fresh, have named seven current association staff leaders as the senior management team for the new combined association to be launched Jan. 1, 2022.

“We’ve looked at where we most want to invest in maximizing member value in the new association and created a staff organizational structure to fulfill that objective,” Burns and Stenzel said.

“Each of the following individuals will serve as department leads working with their teams to plan our overall strategies and execute programs and services to serve our members.”

Dr. Yvonne Bull, currently Chief Financial Officer at PMA, will continue in that role leading finance, human resources and IT functions.

Doug Bohr, currently Executive Director of the Center for Growing Talent at PMA, will serve as Chief Education and Programs Officer. Doug will lead all education and business development programs, including in-person conferences and events, and online training. Doug will also continue to provide leadership for the talent-focused non-profit arm.

Robert Guenther, currently Senior Vice President of Public Policy at United Fresh, will serve as Chief Public Policy Officer. In addition, the new association will invest in two new positions within Robert’s team to increase the association’s commitment to U.S. government relations and grassroots advocacy.

Dr. Jennifer McEntire, currently Senior Vice President of Food Safety & Technology at United Fresh, will serve as Chief Food Safety & Regulatory Affairs Officer. Jennifer will lead all food safety programs and interaction with regulatory officials globally. In addition, a new position will be created to expand the new association’s depth in microbiology.

Lauren Scott, currently Chief Strategy and Membership Officer at PMA, will serve as Chief Strategy Officer, leading global research and insights, marketing, public relations and communications, and demand creation activities, including the consumer-facing not-for-profit foundation.

Dr. Max Teplitski, currently Chief Science Officer at PMA, will retain the same title, leading basic science, technology, sustainability and supply chain standards and traceability. In addition, the new association will invest in a new position devoted to enhancing the association’s depth in sustainability.

Miriam Wolk, currently Vice President of Member Services at United Fresh, will serve as Chief Membership Officer, leading all aspects of membership recruitment, retention, engagement and volunteer engagement globally.

“These outstanding leaders will bring their experience and insights from each organization to ensure we are better together,” said Burns and Stenzel. “We have also now positioned staff teams for positions in the combined association and are beginning the complex work of blending programs and services to provide maximum value to our members. We will continue to provide updates of programs and services for 2022 as our work progresses.”