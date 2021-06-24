GrubMarket to become 'biggest South American fruit provider' in U.S.

Farm-to-table food delivery service GrubMarket says it is set to become the biggest provider of South American fruits in the U.S. following the acquisition of Sierra Produce.

Sierra Produce is one of the largest importers of South American fruits directly from growers into the U.S., working with a range of business customers including grocery stores, supermarkets, online grocers and others across the U.S. It has long-standing relationships with many local growers in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Columbia and Mexico.

The company will now be able to utilize GrubMarket's innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket's robust technology platform and network. We are constantly striving for the best customer service and committed to meet the needs of all our growers and customers," said Roland Berndt, CEO of Sierra Produce.

"We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same mission. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket Team and bringing Sierra Produce to the next level of success."

Founded in 1996, Sierra Produce provides products including blueberries, grapes, cherries, pears, kiwi and a variety of citrus and stone fruits. After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Sierra Produce is one of the biggest providers of South American fruits in the United States. It sources from financially sound growers who manage their own proprietary farms. Its relationships with growers are long-standing and, in many cases, exclusive.

"These diverse relationships in the Southern Hemisphere provide a consistent flow of products to our growing customer base. The top-notch team at Sierra Produce has quite a few business geniuses who are hard to find elsewhere in this food space, and is a true value-added partner for their customers and producers."

"This acquisition enables to GrubMarket to further deepen its software domain knowledge in working with South American growers and strengthen the integration between local and import capabilities supported by our software. We are excited to welcome the Sierra Produce team to the GrubMarket family."