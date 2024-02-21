Onubafruit presents five new blueberry varieties at Fruit Logistica

Spanish cooperative Onubafruit presented five new blueberry varieties - Demba, Sana, Selma, Aila, and FV1905 - at Fruit Logistica this month, Blueberries Consulting Magazine reported.

Company Manager Francisco Sánchez said the new cultivars are in full production, with “magnificent results” observed so far.

Headquartered in Huelva, Spain, Onubafruit says it is the first company in the world to market berries without nitrate contamination through its partners at SCA Costa Huelva.

The firm uses technology for monitoring and controlling the efficiency of irrigation and nitrogen fertilizers in the subsoil, thus preventing nitrate contamination.

Onubafruit groups more than 1,000 farming families throughout the Huelva province, known for its berry production.

The company also offers strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, citrus, stone fruit, avocados, and other fruits.

Regarding the 2023-24 season and the wave of farmer protests moving through Europe, Sánchez said the company hasn’t faced any logistics issues.

However, he noted that the province has long needed better water management, as scarce rains affected volumes this year.

“Prices this year are good because there is little product and a lot of demand. Production is falling and will fall more due to existing restrictions, for example, for the use of chemicals to disinfect the land or treat some fruit diseases,” Sánchez said.