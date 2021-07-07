U.S.: Biden visits Michigan apple grower - FreshFruitPortal.com

During a stop in Northern Michigan this weekend, U.S. President Joe Biden visited grower and former Young Apple Leader Juliette King McAvoy of King Orchards in Central Lake.

Joining the President were Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters. They talked about big issues facing specialty crops: a changing climate, trade issues and labor.

The President also met with the orchard's cherry pickers. According to McAvoy, President Biden was receptive and engaged in learning more about the challenges growers are currently facing.

“It is heartening to see the President and Senators Stabenow and Peters taking time over the July Fourth weekend to meet with our growers to hear about the significant challenges they are facing,” said USApple President and CEO Jim Bair.

“Continuous labor, export and weather struggles are making a tough job even more difficult. We are encouraged that the Administration wanted to hear about the struggles first-hand.”

King Orchards is a family farm that grows more than 140 acres of fruits, including apples, cherries, peaches, pears and plums. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the orchard previously, during the presidential campaign and apple harvest.