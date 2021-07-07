U.S.: Biden visits Michigan apple grower - FreshFruitPortal.com

U.S.: Biden visits Michigan apple grower

July 07 , 2021
U.S.: Biden visits Michigan apple grower

During a stop in Northern Michigan this weekend, U.S. President Joe Biden visited grower and former Young Apple Leader Juliette King McAvoy of King Orchards in Central Lake.

Joining the President were Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters. They talked about big issues facing specialty crops: a changing climate, trade issues and labor.

The President also met with the orchard's cherry pickers. According to McAvoy, President Biden was receptive and engaged in learning more about the challenges growers are currently facing.

“It is heartening to see the President and Senators Stabenow and Peters taking time over the July Fourth weekend to meet with our growers to hear about the significant challenges they are facing,” said USApple President and CEO Jim Bair.

“Continuous labor, export and weather struggles are making a tough job even more difficult. We are encouraged that the Administration wanted to hear about the struggles first-hand.”

King Orchards is a family farm that grows more than 140 acres of fruits, including apples, cherries, peaches, pears and plums. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the orchard previously, during the presidential campaign and apple harvest.

You might also be interested in


Dayka & Hackett and Agrícola Don Ricardo to be acquired by Frutura
Croatia police find cocaine hidden in fruit containers in seaport
Argentina: Lemon export season at risk as Tucuman worker strike continues
Refrigerated container rates up by a quarter in Q1
U.S. fruit imports grew by a quarter in April to hit new record
South African citrus: Freight capacity and infrastructure may be "tested to the limits" amid container shortage
Costa Rica: Over 100 kilograms of cocaine found in banana container
Moroccan citrus export forecast revised downward

Subscribe to our newsletter


San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands