India exports first-ever shipment of dragon fruit - FreshFruitPortal.com

India has exported its first-ever shipment of dragon fruit that was shipped to Dubai, according to The Economic Times.

"Dragon fruit goes to Dubai: In a major boost to export exotic fruits, a consignment of the fiber and mineral-rich dragon fruit sourced from farmers of Sangli, Maharashtra has been exported to Dubai," Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

Dragon fruit is grown mainly in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the U.S. and Vietnam and its production in India started in the early 1990s.

"The cultivation requires less water and can be grown in various kinds of soils. There are three main varieties of dragon fruit: white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin," the ministry said in a statement.

The fruit contains fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It can help repair cell damage caused by oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and improve the digestive system.