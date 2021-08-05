Mixed picture for 2021 EU apple and pear crop - FreshFruitPortal.com

There is a mixed outlook for the European apple and pear production in 2021, with apple volumes set to rise by 10 percent but pear supplies are expected to tumble by 28 percent.

The figures were released on August 5 at the Prognosfruit 2021 Online Conference, during which it was announced that the season would likely start one week later than normal.

“The apple production in the EU for the 21 top producing countries contributing to this report is estimated for the 2021/2022 season to be 11.7 million metric tons (MT). Overall, this year’s crop is estimated to be 10% higher than last year, but 1% only up from the 3-year average," said Philippe Binard.

"It is therefore perceived to be a season with a balanced outlook."

The European crop continues its adaptation of the varieties and quality specifications demanded by consumers.

Dominik Wozniak, President of WAPA, indicated: “The new season is due to start in general one week later than average. Size across Europe are catching up to be more on the average size for this season compared to the average.

"The market outlook is promising to be balanced between opportunities on the domestic market, with development on strategic export markets as well as volume for processing estimated to be about 4 million MT, balancing supply being the fresh and processed markets. Organic production continues to grow slowly each year reaching now around 6% of total EU crop."

Binard added that while the EU apple crop is larger, the 2021 pear crop is estimated to decrease by 28% compared to last year to 1.6 million MT and by 27% compared to the three-year average.

"This is the smallest decade crop for pears,” he said. "On the varieties, this translates into a decrease of Conference pear by 18% to 805.000 T. Abate is also impacted with a crop reduced to 66,000 MT, down by 73%."