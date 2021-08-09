USDA announces $10M in specialty crop grant funding

August 09 , 2021
USDA announces $10M in specialty crop grant funding

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that $10 million is available for competitive grant funding in the 2021 Specialty Crop Multi-State Program (SCMP).

“This program is an important resource to strengthen the competitiveness of our nation’s specialty crop industry,” said Bruce Summers, administrator of USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, which manages SCMP.

“By working across state lines, grant recipients can share resources and collaboratively address challenges for specific crops.”

Grants are awarded to state departments of agriculture to fund collaborative, multi-state projects that address food safety, plant pests and disease, research, crop-specific common issues, and marketing and promotion for specialty crops including fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.

State departments must partner with organizations located in at least two different states to qualify. Partner organizations include specialty crop producer associations and groups, state agencies, Tribal governments, universities, nonprofits, and other stakeholder groups and organizations.

Funding will be available for use in the Spring of 2022 with awarded projects with a period of performance of 36 months. Matching funds are not required.

In addition to screening proposals and submitting applications to AMS, participating state departments of agriculture will:

  • Assume administrative responsibility for any application they submit that is selected for funding.
  • Establish sub-grants and/or contracts with multi-state partners to complete the project.

Applications must be received before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time December 6, 2021. For more information, visit the SCMP webpage or contact Martin Rosier at martin.rosier@usda.gov.

