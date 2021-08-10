Peru: Planted hectares to grow notably compared to previous seasons

For the 2021/2022 season in Peru, crops will be planted on a total of just under 2.2 million hectares (ha), according to the Crop Guiding Framework (MOC).

The MOC's research is of 23 crops that represent 43 percent of the gross value of agricultural production, agraria.pe stated.

Just eight crops' hectares will represent an increase of 6.7 percent compared to the average hectares of the last five seasons with over 1.5 million ha planted.

These crops account for almost 31 percent of the gross value of Peru's agricultural production and have about 1.5 million producers.

For potatoes, just under 360,000 ha is planned which represents an increase of 9.5 percent compared to the last five years.

This is due to increased demand, greater availability of water resources and the favorable prices that are projected.

An increase of 12 percent compared to the last five years is estimated for hard yellow corn with 298,000 ha.

Starchy corn is set to see a 3.6 percent increase, corn will see a 19 percent increase, dry grain beans almost a 17 percent jump and quinoa with a 15 percent increase.

Rice hectares are on track to experience over a three percent decrease due to poor access to machinery and little financing.

Onions are also looking at a decrease of four percent in comparison to the last five seasons.

With 20 crops whose production areas are set to increase over this season, only three are projected to be reduced.

The season is happening in an uncertain time marked by the economic slowdown from Covid-19, however, recovery is in the foreseeable future.

The MOC was prepared jointly by the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (Midagri) and the regional agrarian directorates.

Small and medium agricultural producers need to make decisions regarding the start of the season and therefore require all the information that Midagri can provide.