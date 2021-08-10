Linerless packaging being trialed by Waitrose for gold kiwifruit

"We are delighted to be testing this new technology on our Gold Kiwi product range. The trial is designed to help us understand the packaging function within our supply chain as well as the customer appetite for 100% kerbside recyclable card packaging where the fruit is not fully visible at the time of purchase," said Lisa Meade of Waitrose.

"The data will give us a clear understanding of the supply chain adaptations required if rolling out more widely, as well as insight on how receptive our customers are to this type of packaging solution."