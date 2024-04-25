Mango volume to United States continues to rise
Mango market summary, week 16, for Mexico, Guatemala and Nicaragua by National Mango Board
Mango volume shipped on week ending 04/20/2024 was approximately 3,761,860 boxes for a total of 23,180,803 boxes for the season. This week volume is about 25% higher than what was shipped the previous week.
Mexico crop information
- Volume shipped from Mexico was approximately 3,067,360 boxes for a total of 20,575,981 boxes for the season. This week volume is 30% higher than what was shipped the previous week.
- During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 3,619,769 boxes for a total of 21,938,262 boxes.
Guatemala crop information
- Volume shipped from Guatemala was approximately 648,900 boxes for a total of 2,280,239 boxes for the season. This week volume is 8% higher than what was shipped the previous week.
- During the same week last year, volume shipped from Guatemala was 733,618 boxes for a total of 2,721,802 boxes.
Nicaragua crop information
- Volume shipped from Nicaragua was approximately 45,600 boxes for a total of 324,583 boxes for the season. This week volume is 26% lower than what was shipped the previous week.
- During the same week last year, volume shipped from Nicaragua was 53,008 boxes for a total of 530,857 boxes.
