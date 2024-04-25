Mango volume to United States continues to rise

April 25 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Mango volume to United States continues to rise

Mango market summary, week 16, for Mexico, Guatemala and Nicaragua by National Mango Board

Mango volume shipped on week ending 04/20/2024 was approximately 3,761,860 boxes for a total of 23,180,803 boxes for the season. This week volume is about 25% higher than what was shipped the previous week.  

Mexico crop information

  • Volume shipped from Mexico was approximately 3,067,360 boxes for a total of 20,575,981 boxes for the season. This week volume is 30% higher than what was shipped the previous week.
  • During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 3,619,769 boxes for a total of 21,938,262 boxes.

Guatemala crop information

  • Volume shipped from Guatemala was approximately 648,900 boxes for a total of 2,280,239 boxes for the season. This week volume is 8% higher than what was shipped the previous week.
  • During the same week last year, volume shipped from Guatemala was 733,618 boxes for a total of 2,721,802 boxes.

Nicaragua crop information

  • Volume shipped from Nicaragua was approximately 45,600 boxes for a total of 324,583 boxes for the season. This week volume is 26% lower than what was shipped the previous week.
  • During the same week last year, volume shipped from Nicaragua was 53,008 boxes for a total of 530,857 boxes.

Read the full week 16 report here.

Related stories:

Guatemalan mango volume to US sees increase

The evolution of the US mango market in charts

You might also be interested in


Guatemala eyes international mango markets
US mango supply remains low, amid decline from Mexico and Central America

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands