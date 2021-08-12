Driscoll's transitions Santa Maria cooling facility to solar

Berry company Driscoll’s has installed 3,384 solar panels on its 155,000 square-foot cooling facility in Santa Maria, California, which is estimated to generate 1.4 million kilowatt-hours of power annually.

In addition to solar power, Driscoll’s has installed a battery storage system that can hold up to 700 kilowatt-hours.

Together, both systems will allow the company to offset about 92 percent of the facility’s energy usage, generating a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing more than 7,750 cars from the road over the course of 25 years.

Driscoll’s is in the early stages of pursuing clean and alternative energy sources for its owned and operated coolers across North America, the company said.

“The solar installation in Santa Maria is the first of several planned energy investments,” J. Miles Reiter, Driscoll’s chairman and CEO said.

“We view this inaugural installation as a commitment to Santa Maria, our employees, and our local growers. It’s an investment in our future by having clean technology to support our local operations.”

In support of Driscoll’s transformation of its cooling facility to solar power, Driscoll’s employees, community members and local dignitaries gathered at the facility for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The mayor commended Driscoll’s for elevating agriculture’s long-standing positive impact on the community by leading with clean and renewable energy.

The event was a celebration of Driscoll’s renewable energy milestone and its future alternative energy investments.

Berries are delicate and perishable fruit that must be kept in controlled temperatures as much as possible, which requires a significant amount of energy consumption.

The company's decision to transform its Santa Maria facility to clean energy is a continuation of its 50-year commitment to the community, employees and local grower network.