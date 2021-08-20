Gold Leaf Farming acquires 1,174 acres of almonds in Fresno County

Gold Leaf Farming acquires 1,174 acres of almonds in Fresno County

August 20 , 2021
Gold Leaf Farming, which owns and operates almond, pistachio, and date farms in California and Arizona, has acquired a new 1,173-acre almond orchard located within James Irrigation District in Fresno County.

The orchard was acquired from multigenerational landowners with AgriWealth, Inc. operating as the sole Broker in this transaction. Gold Leaf says its farming team, led by Brandon Rebiero and Manuel Almanza, is thrilled to farm the orchard.

The company added it will continue the many excellent farming practices of past owners while converting the almonds from conventional to organic.

"We are excited about this acquisition," said Gold Leaf's Josh Guggenheim.

He continued: "This property's characteristics, in particular the high yield and secure water rights, align well with our firm's focus to own structurally-advantaged farms with low cost of production for the long-term."

