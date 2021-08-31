Go for GreenTech and Innovation Awards 2021 announced - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

GreenTech Live & Online will take place from 28 – 30 September. The exhibitors of GreenTech submitted 21 innovations for the GreenTech Innovation Awards 2021. An expert jury selected 6 nominees from all entries in 2 categories namely ‘Innovation’ and ‘Concept’. The winners will be announced during the opening of the show on Tuesday 28 September 2021.

For the first time after the crisis hit the world, the horticulture industry will be reconnected face-2-face at the RAI Amsterdam. It is time to get the personal encounters started again. The ones who are not able to travel to Amsterdam can participate online via the virtual platform.

The nominees and entries for the Innovation Awards will be showcased and can be visited during the exhibition.

Liselotte de Vries (Chairman Innovation Award Jury, TU Delft AgTech Institute) explains why the jury selected the nominations below: “Submissions this year were very versatile and innovative. The jury tried to distinguish between interesting improvements of existing technologies, new innovations with a proven business case, and new concepts. Those submissions part of the latter two are nominated for the innovation and concept award.”



Nominations per category

Category Innovation

- Van Iperen, GreenSwitch Original

- Visser Horti Systems, ViLab (Containerized Tissue Culture Laboratory)

- Biota Nutri BV, Biota Nutri Calculator

Category Concept

- Corvus Drones, Corvus Drones

- Ridder, Ridder CoRanger

- Van der Ende Groep, Nitrate recovery

To check out the long list of all the entries of the Innovation Awards please visit: https://www.greentech.nl/live- and-online/innovative- products/ .

And the nominees on the website: https://www.greentech.nl/live- and-online/innovation-award/ nominees/ .

Jury

The jury of the GreenTech Innovation Awards 2021 consists of:

Chairman: Liselotte de Vries, TU Delft AgTech Institute (Netherlands)

Silke Hemming, Wageningen University & Research (Germany)

Peter Zwinkels, Tecknokas (Netherlands)

Mark Durno, Rockstart (United Kingdom)

Perry van Adrichem, Horti-Tech B.V. (Netherlands)

Wolfgang Steiner, Gemüsebau Steiner GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

The jury’s advisory committee consists of:

Brian Sparks, Greenhouse Grower (USA)

Leonardo Capitano, Vivai Capitanio (Italy)

Enrico Verhoef, Total Greenhouse Service (Mexico)

Heinrich Dressler, Haymarket (Germany)

