Israel set for record avocado production in 2021-22 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Israel is set for a record avocado production in the upcoming 2021-22 season, according to FruiTrop magazine.

The publication said that the sector’s upshift may have been practically imperceptible in recent seasons in the export figures because of climate vagaries and the local market rising to prominence.

"Yet it can clearly be seen in the record production forecast for 2021-22 (exhibiting a wide range from 180 000 metric tons to more than 240 000MT, depending on the sources)," it said.

The record production forecast is due to an on-bearing year and ideal climatic conditions in growing areas, helping the cultivation area of 13,000 hectares to express its full potential.

"The export volumes level will be closely linked to prices available internationally, since the local market should remain an attractive alternative in economic terms," it said.

"Nonetheless, it is expected to exceed 100 000MT, compared to approximately 65 000MT in 2020-21."