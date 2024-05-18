The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

The 2023-24 Chilean grape season is coming to a fruitful end, as the industry scored higher-than-anticipated volumes, Uvanova President Rafael Rodríguez told FreshFruitPortal.com.

The sector is looking at a total production of 62,5 million boxes, according to Frutas de Chile’s last industry survey. If realized, this would mean a 4% increase over earlier projections, which put production at 60 million boxes.

Years in the making, a new avocado variety is ready to start commercial production in Mexico and the United States. The Luna UCR avocado was developed by the Spanish company Eurosemillas and the University of California Riverside (UCR).

At the latest lemon tracking session on May 8, the Citrus Growers Association (CGA) of South Africa presented projections for the upcoming global lemon campaign.

Based on the data, the association forecasts global lemon production will reach 7 million tons, 5% up compared to the previous campaign.

Chiquita continues to face legal issues amid its ongoing paramilitary financing trial. The banana giant was recently denied insurance coverage in a 2018 settlement case, Law 360 reports.

The case involves the families of six Americans killed by the Armed Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC). Chiquita had reached an undisclosed settlement with the plaintiffs in February 2018.

The California stone fruit season kicked off with available apricots, nectarines, and peaches. Companies in the state reported that their season began in early May.

Organically Grown Co. (OGC) said they expect stronger volumes of peaches will arrive by mid-May.

OGC buyer, Brian Keogh said stone fruit out of California is looking "fantastic."

Fundecitrus Brazil, an association maintained by citrus growers and juice manufacturers from the State of São Paulo gave the first projection for the country's orange production in 2024.

President Lourival Carmo Monaco said during a presentation that total production will reach 232,3 million 40.8kg boxes in 2024, a 24% decrease from the previous season.

A report published by Christian Aid charity shows that avocado production is under threat due to climate change. The organization reports that avocado regions are expected to decline between 14% to 41% by 2050.