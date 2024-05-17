US & Europe, the main markets for Peruvian mango in 2023-24

The main destination markets for Peruvian mango in the 2023-24 season were the United States and Europe, according to the report prepared by the Technical Services of APEM (Peruvian Association of Producers and Exporters of Mangoes).

According to APEM, during the 2023-24 campaign, more than 80,000 tons of fresh Peruvian mango have been marketed, with the first destination being Holland with 26,800 tons and a 33.5% market share, followed by the United States with 23,600 tons and a 29.5% market share, while in third place is Spain with 6,700 tons, representing 8.4% market share.

In fourth place is Germany with 4,500 tons and a 5.8% market share, followed by England with 4,500 tons and a 5.6% share.

The report shows that Peruvian mango is working on trade diversification and other markets such as South Korea, Chile, France, Switzerland, Belgium, and Russia appear, but with small quantities.

In addition, this work also shows that during the mentioned campaign more than 64,000 tons were shipped by sea, while more than 13,000 tons were shipped by air, while almost 2,000 were shipped by land.

The sector in figures

APEM's data also indicate that compared to last season, there has been a drop of -68.42% in the trading volume, as a result of the effects of climate change on the Peruvian mango industry.

Looking at the ranking of exporters, the top four exporters are Camposol representing 30.2%, Sunshine with 14% in second position, then Dominus at 11.6%, and in fourth place is Jumar Peru with 11% of total exports.

In the importers chapter, Camposol Fresh USA INC appears with a 17% share, followed in second place by Camposol Fresh BV with 14%, Amazon Produce Network LLC with 12%, and Natures Pride BV with 11%.

Extraordinary Quality

During this season, growers have had mangos of extraordinary quality and an excellent level of food safety, which is highly valued and praised by international buyers.