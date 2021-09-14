Agrovision North America appoints senior berry executive into lead role

Agrovision has announced the appointment of experienced berry executive Andrew Maiman as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Maiman joins Agrovision following career roles in the berries category with Sun Belle, Camposol and most recently with Mastronardi BerryWorld America.

"We are delighted to have Andrew joining the North America team. The 2021 fall season will see significant growth for the company, particularly in our premium berry offering, and the recruitment of top industry talent is key to deliver our development agenda," John Early, Agrovision's Director of Global Sales said.

Andrew Maiman spoke of his motivations for the move to Agrovision by saying it is a "really exciting opportunity to be joining one of the most admired and respected global berry producers supplying the US and Canadian markets".

"It’s incredible the expansion the company has achieved in such a short space of time. The move to a premium berry offer and tripling of volume over the next three years makes for a compelling supply proposition.”

Steve McVickers, Chief Commercial Officer at Agrovision said: "We're delighted to have Andrew driving new customer business and supply chain innovation for us in the North America market.”

The company has become the largest premium proprietary variety catalogue in blueberries and recently announced an expansion of in own-farm berry production in Mexico and Morocco.