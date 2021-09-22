The Grape Reporter, the exclusive strategy and analysis platform for the global table grape industry

The global table grape industry has seen multiple factors that have driven significant change over recent years, such as new varieties and production regions, and evolving consumer and retail trends.

It is for this reason that Yentzen Group, a leading company in the global fruit and vegetable industry and creator of Fresh Fruit Portal, Portal Frutícola, and the Global Cherry Summit event, is launching The Grape Reporter, an exclusive strategy and analysis platform for the table grape industry.

The initiative, which will have a global perspective of the fruit, has been created in partnership with leading specialists in the sector who see this tool as a crucial and much-needed source of table grape information.

The platform will deliver crucial and up-to-date information on important topics, which will allow table grape exporters, importers and traders around the world to be fully informed and make key decisions for their organizations.

The Grape Reporter will be launched on Sept. 28, and its information will be circulated in a bi-monthly newsletter in English and Spanish.

The newsletter will include exclusive original content, market updates and analysis, opinions and summaries of the most important industry news published in the previous days.

Access to the information will be through a new section on the of Fresh Fruit Portal and Portal Frutícola websites.

