Peruvian fruit and vegetable exports up by a quarter through July

Peruvian fruit and vegetable exports through July this year grew by 26 percent to total US$ 2.8 billion, the country's Exporters' Association (ADEX) said.

Fruit exports - including fresh, frozen, canned and dried - reached $2.3 billion, which was mainly made up of avocados (US$925 million) and table grapes ($538 million), together accounting for 63 percent of the total.

Avocados saw a 43 percent increase in exports while grapes rose by 33 percent.

Looking at other fruit major categories, mangoes, mandarins, and blueberries all also saw year-on-year increases in export value.

Most fruit exports were sent to the U.S., which imported $681 million - an uptick of 14 percent and a 29 percent share. In second place was the Netherlands with $581 million, marking an increase of 37 percent and a 25 percent share.

Spain, Chile, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, South Korea, China, Canada and Russia completed the top ten.

Vegetable exports grew by 15 percent to US$480 million. Its leading items were asparagus (US$260 million), artichokes (US$58 million), ginger (US$43 million), onions (US$ 33million) and olives (US$23 million).

The U.S. was again the main importer, receiving $235 million of shipments, showing a 12 percent increase and a 49 percent share. This was following by Spain, which saw an 11 percent increase an a 13 percent share.