Avocados From Mexico announces new partnership with Susan G. Komen

Avocados From Mexico has announced a brand partnership with Susan G. Komen, the world's leading breast cancer organization, and in support of the partnership has unveiled limited-edition pink packaging for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The powerful pink packaging, available exclusively at 4,000 Walmart locations nationwide, will feature a unique QR code that leads customers to a site where they can learn about the nutritional benefits of the superfood, find tips and recipes for cooking with avocados and access the avocado know-how education hub.

“Avocados From Mexico was built on the values of innovation and diversity. And, it’s through our diverse staff – including more than 60% women – that unique partnerships like this one come to life,” said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO of Avocados From Mexico. “I’m proud to support such an important cause that affects so many people today.”

Mexican avocados represent 80 percent of avocados consumed in the U.S. and due to its unique origin, Avocados From Mexico is the only brand of avocados available fresh in the U.S. year-round.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Avocados From Mexico and grateful for the support they, and their customers, are making in our fight to save lives from breast cancer,” said Sarah Rosales, Komen’s Vice President of Corporate Partnerships.

“We have long shared a passion and commitment to improving the health of women and men across the country. And now together, we are working to create a world without breast cancer.”

Every two minutes, one case of breast cancer is diagnosed in the U.S. In all, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

“I’m thrilled Avocados From Mexico is able to support our shoppers who love us most,” said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President, Trade & Market Development at Avocados From Mexico.

“It’s rare you have an opportunity to combine a beloved and nutritious product, a top retail partner and a cause close to so many Americans to truly make an impact in the product aisle.”

The brand has made a $50,000 guaranteed commitment in support of Komen’s mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research that can help prevent and cure breast cancer.