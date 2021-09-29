'Cocktail of pesticides' in almost all oranges and grapes imported into UK - PAN - FreshFruitPortal.com

Almost all grapes and oranges contain a “cocktail of pesticides” according to research, which has singled out the most polluted fruit and vegetables in U.K. supermarkets.

Each year, the government tests samples of groceries for chemicals to see if traces can be found in Britain’s food.

The official figures, analysed by Pesticide Action Network (PAN), found 122 different pesticides in the 12 most polluted products. Many of these are hazardous to human health; 61% are classified as highly hazardous pesticides (HHPs), a concept used by the UN to identify those substances most harmful to human health or the environment.

The list of pesticides includes 47 with links to cancer, 15 “reproductive or developmental toxins” that can have adverse effects on sexual function and fertility, and 17 cholinesterase inhibitors that can impair the respiratory system and cause confusion, headaches and weakness.

A quarter of the pesticides found are suspected endocrine disruptors that can interfere with hormone systems, causing an array of health problems including birth defects and developmental disorders.

Every fruit or vegetable on the list contains two or more types of pesticide, with some containing up to 25. Although the levels of individual pesticides are within legal limits, activists fear the combination of multiple chemicals could be particularly damaging to people’s health.