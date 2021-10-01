U.S.: Hass avocado retail sales in spring hit $160M, above pre-pandemic levels
October 01 , 2021
Retail sales of fresh Hass avocados remained above the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 during the second quarter key holidays of 2021, while year-over-year sales softened.
The Hass Avocado Board’s (HAB) recently published retail recap indicated sales volume during Easter, Cinco De Mayo, and Memorial Day accounted for a combined 133 million units and nearly $160 million in retail sales.
The breakdown of the three major holidays was as follows:
Easter
- Per dollar sales were highest in the West and California regions. The West region had the highest avocado units per store, while South Central, California, and Southeast regions scored above the national average.
- Volume during the week of Easter reached 43.4M units, up +23% since 2019.
- On average, avocado retailers saw Easter week sales of $1,379 and a volume of 1,145 units per store.
- There was a wide range of selling prices across the regions of the United States, ranging from a low of $0.91/unit in the South Central region to a high of $1.46/unit in California.
Cinco de Mayo
- On average, avocado retailers sold 1,219 units and saw sales of $1,433 per store for the holiday week.
- Cinco de Mayo dollar sales have been steadily increasing since 2018 and peaked during 2020.
- Northeast region volume grew +11%, while the average selling price fell -17% to $1.25/unit.
- Nationally, the average price increased +3% to $1.18/unit. Average avocado prices ranged from $0.94/unit in the South Central region to $1.35/ unit in California.
Memorial Day
- On average, avocado retailers saw 1,137 units and $1,391 per store during the holiday week.
- Compared to last year’s sales records, both avocado dollars and units were down but showed strong growth vs. 2019. Dollar sales were up +3%, and units increased +19% vs. two years prior.
- Per-store sales were highest in the West and California regions. Similarly, the Southeast region had per dollar and unit sales above the national average.
- Nationwide, the average price for Memorial Day week increased +2% to $1.22/unit. The average price ranged from $0.92/unit to South Central to $1.41/unit in California.