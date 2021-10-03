Naturipe expecting "early and strong" blueberry import peak from Peru

Naturipe says its imported blueberries from Peru are peaking early this season and in impressive volumes.

Peruvian blueberries are peaking three weeks earlier than usual this year, it explained. But it noted that the early arrival hasn’t compromised volume or quality, with more than a 20 percent increase expected in volume from last year.

This season’s early fruit has the common larger size and firm quality expected in Naturipe Peruvian blueberries, the company added.

“We are grateful for an early and abundant crop this season in Peru,” says Brian Bocock, Vice President of Product Management at Naturipe.

“The import berries we’re seeing are as fresh, firm, and flavorful as always. With the strong numbers we are producing we are more than able to fulfill the high demand we expect,” said Bocock.

Naturipe expects to see the high consumer demand for all fresh berries to continue as a result of the health benefits berries provide.

Starting Oct. 10, Naturipe has ample volumes of the berries to promote. Due to high demand, Naturipe is supplying larger packs than the traditional pints, including 18oz and 2lb clamshells.