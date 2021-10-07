U.S.: Table grape storage numbers slightly down in second report

There was a drop in the number of boxes of table grapes in storage in the Western U.S. on Sept. 30 compared to the same date last year.

In the USDA's second Grape Cold Storage Summary report of the 2021-22 season, it said that 9,286,761 million boxes were being held, a slight decrease from the 9,311,062 million boxes reported in late September 2020.

Those figures are both down from almost 10.4 million boxes registered at the same time in 2019.

In its first report in mid-September of this year, there were 8,040,693 million boxes reported, on par with the 8,015,022 million boxes recorded at the same time last year.

Below is a list of the numbers of box the specific varieties and varietal groups listed in the report, with 2020's figure in brackets:

Autumn Royal: 181,465 (156,137)

Autumn Crisp: 687,033 (166,490)

Autumn King: 1,558,986 (1,674,354)

Allison: 612,749 (195,328)

Scarlet Royal: 1,671,635 (2,179,739)

Red Globe: 195,173 (218,442)

Sweet Globe/Sorbet: 307,155 (224,068)

Timco: 205,375 (334,934)

Great Green: 744,957 (897,102)

Other White: 1,239,004 (1,526,563)

Other Red: 1,013,840 (1,383,771)

Other Black: 852,683 (312,563)