A M King completes expansion for Henry Avocado Corp.’s Charlotte facility

A M King, a national, integrated Design-Build firm, has completed the expansion of Henry Avocado Corp.’s cold storage distribution center in Charlotte. The project allows the company to extend its operations on the East Coast, continuing to provide high-quality custom-ripened avocados to restaurants, food distributors, and grocery stores.

Henry Avocado Corporation, based in Escondido, CA, is a year-round marketer and distributor of fresh, conventional and organic avocados sourced from California, Mexico, Peru and Chile. The original Henry farm in San Diego County has been in continuous avocado production since 1925. Through the years the company pioneered custom ripening of avocados, planted and promoted the Hass variety and introduced certified organic avocados to the product line.

In 2017, A M King finished the conversion of an existing leased warehouse space in Charlotte into a cold storage distribution center for Henry Avocado Corp. The building, located at 4045 Perimeter West Drive, includes a mix of forced air rooms, cooler storage space for produce, loading docks, and a mechanical equipment room. It was designed with a refrigeration system that allowed for future expansion.

“We are excited to build on the success Henry Avocado Corp. has achieved in this first-class Charlotte distribution center,” says JD Boone, A M King Business Unit Leader. “There was a high level of coordination needed to understand and properly implement the client’s custom ripening process.”

“Now with the expansion, Henry Avocado will have the capacity to supply more customers with the freshest CustomRipened avocados in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Ozzie Figueroa, Henry Avocado Marketing and Customer Service Director.

All of Henry Avocado’s distribution centers are Primus GFSI- certified and meet or exceed federal, state, and industry Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guidelines. Two are located in Escondido, CA; two in San Antonio and Houston, TX; and one each in Phoenix, AZ, Milpitas, CA and Charlotte, NC. All seven also have Oxyion air purification systems to reduce bacteria, viruses and mold to keep the safest and sanitary environment possible. A M King’s design for controlled personnel and material flow also contributes to superior sanitation.

The scope of work on the Charlotte facility expansion consisted of adding 11 ripening rooms and one cooler. The facility was designed so that the temperature in each forced air room can be independently controlled, which allows for a high degree of flexibility. Now there are 20 ripening rooms capable of custom-ripening 30,000 cartons for shipment each week. The total capability of the facility is more than 1.5 million cartons of organic and conventional avocados per year.

