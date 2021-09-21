U.S.: Table grape storage numbers the same as previous season in first report - FreshFruitPortal.com

There were almost an identical number of boxes of table grapes in storage in Western U.S. on Sept. 15 compared to the same date last year.

In the USDA's first Grape Cold Storage Summary report of the 2021-22 season, it said that 8,040,693 million boxes were being held, on par with the 8,015,022 million boxes reported in mid-September 2020.

Those figures compare to 7.9 million registered at the same time in 2019 - the lowest number in a few years - and 10.8 million in 2018.

Below is a list of the numbers of box the specific varieties and varietal groups listed in the report, with 2020's figure in brackets:

Autumn Royal: 129,426 (63,849)

Autumn Crisp: 263,886 (54,129)

Autumn King: 251,473 (461,320)

Allison: 167,894 (120,730)

Scarlet Royal: 1,728,413 (2,397,237)

Red Globe: 131,490 (233,740)

Sweet Globe/Sorbet: 391,327 (405,974)

Timco: 156,371 (167,626)

Great Green: 821,290 (739,672)

Other White: 1,938,743 (1,808,984)

Other Red: 1,265,089 (1,188,964)

Other Black: 787,850 (335,447)