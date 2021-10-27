Saudi Arabia foils drug-smuggling bid in crates of grapes

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have foiled an attempt to smuggle 5,246,000 amphetamine tablets through Jeddah Islamic Port, according to Arab News.

Maj. Raed Al-Najidi, spokesperson for the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said the pills had been hidden inside crates of grapes intended for distribution throughout the Kingdom.

A Syrian and two Jordanians were arrested in connection with the incident.

The drugs seizure was carried out as part of a coordinated operation between the directorate and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority.

No further details were given about the origin of the grapes or the size of the shipment.

Saudi Arabia imported 76,879 metric tons (MT) of grapes in 2020, according to International Trade Center data. The import were worth US$84.4 million in 2020, having increased from the high-US$60-million-mark in the previous few years.

The leading supplier was India, followed by Chile, Egypt and South Africa.