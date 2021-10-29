Avocado sales: Late summer sees growth over 2019

Total U.S. avocado sales reached 160 million units in the four weeks ending Sept. 5, bringing in $179 million at $1.12/unit.

The avocado category continued to experience softer sales as compared to the pandemic sales surge of 2020. However, when compared to 2019, the avocado category has recorded double-digit volume growth across all eight regions.

West led the regions with an increase of +29.9%, adding +6.7M units to the category. On a market basis, Los Angeles recorded the highest unit growth of +21.6%, which added +2.2M units to the category since 2019.

During 2021 year-to-date, the Southeast (+2.1%) and Northeast (+1.4%) regions recorded volume growth, while sales decreased at the national level. Total U.S. volume decreased -1.7%, while dollars fell -5.6%.

Hass avocados saw a negative dollar growth rate over the four weeks of -3.4 percent, compared to total produce dollar growth of 2.2 percent.