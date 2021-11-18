Canada: U.S. table grapes continue to lose market share

The U.S. will remain the main supplier of table grapes to Canada, although its market share has decreased in recent years as imports from Peru, Mexico, and South Africa have increased.

The U.S. typically supplies over 50 percent of Canadian imports, however, adverse weather impacts in California and reports of a record crop in Peru will likely see Canada increase imports of Peruvian table grapes once again.

FAS/Ottawa forecasts imports of fresh grapes to see continued growth in marketing year 2021-22 to 194,500 metric tons (MT) due to larger global supplies.

Imports of organic fresh table grapes had experienced steady volumetric growth since marketing year 2016-17 before a slight decline in marketing year 2020-21.

Economic challenges related to Covid-19 likely mitigated marketing year 2020-21 demand and with rising food costs in Canada, consumers may be more sensitive to pricing.

FAS/Ottawa forecasts increased table grape production to 2,750MT for marketing year 2021-22 as a result of a strong Ontario table grape crop resulting from favorable growing conditions and a modest increase in overall acreage.

The crop in British Columbia will be reduced as a result of adverse weather that negatively impacted growth and quality.

Year-on-year, FAS/Ottawa forecasts 29 percent growth in table grape production for marketing year 2021-22 and a 20 percent increase in production above the five-year average.

Ontario continues to dominate Canadian table grape production, accounting for over three-quarters of Canadian production. British Columbia is the second largest producing province accounting for over 20 percent of production.

The Sovereign Coronation variety remains the dominant variety grown by Ontario growers.