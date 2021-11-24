U.S. table grape storage numbers continue downward trend on last year

The number of California table grapes in storage on the West Coast continues to be significantly lower compared to this time last year, according to the latest USDA report.

The Western Fruit Report - Grape Cold Storage Summary states that there were almost two million fewer cartons being held.

There were 10.5 million cartons in storage on Nov. 15, compared to 12.4 million cartons on the same date in 2020. The storage numbers on Nov. 15, 2019 were also higher than this year, at 11.7 million cartons.

The most recent figure for this year is only slightly lower than the 10.4 million cartons registered on Oct. 31.

Compared to the same date in 2020, the biggest changes in terms of specific varietals are seen in:

Autumn Royal - 394,000 (up from 350,000 last year)

Autumn King - 3.8 million (down from 4 million)

Allison - 2.2 million (down from 3.1 million)

Scarlet Royal - 520,000 (down from 580,000)

Red Globe - 319,000 (up from 128,000)

Timco - 167,000 (down from 298,000)

Great Green - 22,000 (down from 337,000)

Other White category - 402,000 (up from 177,000)

Other Red category - 748,000 (down from 2 million)

Other Black category - 383,000 (down from 398,000)

All figures have been rounded to the nearest 1,000.